Official Trailer for Awful-Looking Action Horror Movie 'Demon Hunter'

"The battle for our souls has begun!" I don't know what this is and it doesn't look any good, but there's not many new trailers this week, so check it out. Wild Eye Releasing has debuted an official trailer for a low budget action horror film called Demon Hunter, formerly known as Taryn Barker: Demon Hunter. The story follows a detective whose daughter is abducted by a powerful man named Falstaff, a demonic force that has terrorized his town before. A young girl who is brought into the station is their only hope to help find and save his daughter. The full cast includes Niamh Hogan, Alan Talbot, Kevin O’Malley, Nic Furlong, Sarah Tapes Jenkinson, and Margarita Grillis. This apparently has touches of "Buffy The Vampire Slayer" and Underworld, though it's hard to tell in this footage, but it really looks awful. Avoid it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zoe Kavanagh's Demon Hunter, direct from YouTube:

A young girl tormented by the tragedies of her past is brought in for questioning by the police over the death of a man, who she claims to be a demon. Detective Beckett realizes this is the same girl he made a broken promise to seven years ago that he'd find the monster that raped and murdered her 12 year old sister. The girl warns of a powerful man named Falstaff who will stop at nothing to claim her soul, Falstaff abducts Detective Beckett's daughter and now this young girl is his only hope. Demon Hunter is directed by filmmaker Zoe Kavanagh, making her feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Tony Flynn and Zoe Kavanagh. This premiered at a few festivals last year. Wild Eye Releasing will release Demon Hunter direct to DVD + streaming VOD starting August 15th. Anyone?