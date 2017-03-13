Official Trailer for 'Becoming Bond' Documentary on George Lazenby

"Is there romance? Yes. Is there comedy? Yes. Sex? A little. Drugs? Yeah, a little. Violence? A little. Are there twists and turns? Yes." Hulu has revealed a trailer for a new documentary titled Becoming Bond, telling the story of Australian actor George Lazenby, who played James Bond in one 007 movie. This isn't exactly a straightforward doc. Not only does it include an extensive sit-down interview with George Lazenby, but to bring his story to life, this features numerous recreations. Josh Lawson plays Lazenby, who was a poor Australian car mechanic before he got the 007 gig. The full cast includes Jeff Garlin, Kassandra Clementi, Landon Ashworth, Jake Johnson, Jane Seymour, and Sofia Mattsson. As a huge James Bond fan (who loves OHMSS), I'll watch this just because it's about Bond, but man the footage looks rough.

Here's the official trailer for Josh Greenbaum's doc Becoming Bond, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

The stranger-than-fiction true story of George Lazenby, a poor Australian car mechanic who, through an unbelievable set of circumstances, landed the role of James Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969), despite having never acted a day in his life. Then after being offered the next seven Bond films and a $1 million signing bonus, he turned it all down… Lazenby tells his true story in this documentary. Becoming Bond is both written and directed by filmmaker Josh Greenbaum, of the doc The Short Game previously, as well as many short films plus episodes of "Behind the Mask" and "New Girl". The film is premiering at the SXSW Film Festival this month - festival info here. Hulu will then release Greenbaum's Becoming Bond exclusively streaming on Hulu starting May 20th this summer. Who else is into this doc?