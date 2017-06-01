Official Trailer for Branagh's 'Murder on the Orient Express' Remake

"Everyone is a suspect." 20th Century Fox has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for the new remake (or re-adaptation) of Murder on the Orient Express, the murder mystery set on a luxurious European train. Adapted from Agatha Christie's novel, Kenneth Branagh directs this updated version, which boasts a very impressive cast: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Penélope Cruz, Daisy Ridley, Josh Gad, Willem Dafoe, Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench, Tom Bateman, Lucy Boynton, Olivia Colman, Miranda Raison, and Derek Jacobi. This actually looks a bit better than expected, even though the 1974 film is hard to live up to, they're doing their best to bring us something new. I'm intrigued and will hope for the best. Plus, I love trains, so they've got already got me there. The teaser poster is gorgeous as well. See below.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Kenneth Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express, from YouTube:

A lavish train ride on the "Orient Express" through Europe quickly unfolds into the thrilling mystery of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone's a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Murder on the Orient Express is directed by Oscar-nominated Irish actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh, director of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Hamlet, Love's Labour's Lost, As You Like It, The Magic Flute, Sleuth, Thor, Macbeth, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit, and Disney's Cinderella previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Green; based on Agatha Christie's novel. This is also a remake of the 1974 film of the same name. 20th Century Fox will release Branagh's Murder on the Orient Express in theaters nationwide starting on November 10th later this fall. Thoughts?