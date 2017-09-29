Official Trailer for Brazilian Western 'O Matador' From Marcelo Galvão

"When you're born to kill, you have to have an empty mind." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a Brazilian western titled O Matador, telling the story of Cabeleira, a feared killer living in the countryside of Pernambuco State in the 1940's. Diogo Morgado stars as Cabeleira, a gunman who goes looking for his missing mentor but ends up working for a ruthless French land baron as a hired assassin. The cast includes Maria de Medeiros, Will Roberts, Etienne Chicot, Phil Miler, Marat Descartes, Mel Lisboa, and Paulo Gorgulho. The trailer has another English title, simply just The Killer, but I like O Matador better. This definitely seems like a gritty western, with plenty of violence and slick cinematography. Watch below.

Here's the official trailer for Marcelo Galvão's O Matador, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In a lawless land, Shaggy (Diogo Morgado), investigates the whereabouts of the bandit, Seven Ears (Deto Montegro). His search leads him back to civilization and ensures that in death, he finally learns how to live. His journey will bring him to discover that his violent past is a legacy that refuses to die alongside him. O Matador is both written and directed by up-and-coming Brazilian filmmaker Marcelo Galvão, of the films Farewell, Buddies, La riña, Quarta B, and Bellini and the Devil previously, as well as a number of short films. This film has not premiered at any film festivals or otherwise yet. Netflix will release Galvão's O Matador streaming exclusively starting November 10th this fall. So who's interested in seeing this film?