Official Trailer for 'Brimstone & Glory' Doc About a Fireworks Festival

"Ecstatic ritual, danger and the absolute beauty of fireworks." Oscilloscope Labs has debuted an official trailer for a documentary titled Brimstone & Glory, profiling the glorious National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico. This 10-day festival of fireworks and pyrotechnics is unlike anything else, considering more than three quarters of Tultepec's residents work in pyrotechnics. The doc features a score by Beasts of the Southern Wild's Dan Romer & Benh Zeitlin, which actually makes me even more excited to see this (I love the unique sound of their music it always makes my heart race). This seems like one of the most spectacular, stunning docs about fireworks ever made. "For the people of Tultepec, the National Pyrotechnic Festival is explosive celebration, unrestrained delight and real peril." This looks totally amazing. Fire it up.

Here's the first trailer for Viktor Jakovleski's documentary Brimstone & Glory, from YouTube:

The National Pyrotechnic Festival in Tultepec, Mexico is a site of festivity unlike any other in the world. In celebration of San Juan de Dios, patron saint of firework makers, conflagrant revelry engulfs the town for ten days. Artisans show off their technical virtuosity, up­-and-comers create their own rowdy, lo­fi combustibles, and dozens of teams build larger-than- life papier-mâché bulls to parade into the town square, adorned with fireworks that blow up in all directions. More than three quarters of Tultepec's residents work in pyrotechnics, making the festival more than revelry for revelry’s sake. It is a celebration that anchors a way of life built around a generations-old, homegrown business of making fireworks by hand. Brimstone & Glory is directed by German filmmaker Viktor Jakovleski, making his debut. This first premiered at the True/False Film Festival and also played at numerous other doc festivals this year. Oscilloscope will release Brimstone & Glory in select theaters starting October 27th this fall. Who's down?