Official Trailer for 'Bronx Gothic' Doc About Artist Okwui Okpokwasili

"I wanted a voice screaming out into the wilderness of 'I am here and this is what is happening to me.'" Grasshopper Film has debuted an outstanding official trailer for a performance documentary titled Bronx Gothic, profiling the performances by and life of acclaimed artist/dancer Okwui Okpokwasili. This is the latest doc from director Andrew Rossi, who previously made Page One: Inside the New York Times, Ivory Tower, and The First Monday in May. Okwui has African parents, but she grew up in Brooklyn, and brings all of that to her powerful theatrical performances. This trailer gives an excellent introduction to who she is, what she's trying to do, and how she tells her story with her body in front of mesmerized crowds. This looks like an eye-opening, emotional doc that examines the breathtaking work of a truly gifted artist. Have a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Rossi's documentary Bronx Gothic, from Vimeo:

An electrifying portrait of writer and performer Okwui Okpokwasili and her acclaimed one-woman show, Bronx Gothic. Rooted in memories of her childhood, Okwui – who's worked with conceptual artists like Ralph Lemon and Julie Taymor – fuses dance, song, drama and comedy to create a mesmerizing space in which audiences can engage with a story about two 12-year-old black girls coming of age in the 1980s. With intimate vérité access to Okwui and her audiences off the stage, Bronx Gothic allows for unparalleled insight into her creative process as well as the complex social issues embodied in it. Bronx Gothic is directed by American filmmaker Andrew Rossi, of the docs Page One: Inside the New York Times, Ivory Tower, and The First Monday in May previously. This first premiered at the Full Frame Documentary Film Festival. Bronx Gothic opens in very limited theaters starting on July 12th this summer. Interested in this?