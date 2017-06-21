Official Trailer for Cliché Action Movie 'Cartels' Starring Steven Seagal

"Who the hell are you?" "I'm the guy you shoulda called when you went sideways." Lionsgate has dropped a trailer for yet another new Steven Seagal action movie, and it looks as terrible as his last one. The trailer is for a film called Cartels, formerly known as Killing Salazar. It's made by the same director who has made all of Seagal's recent movies, including Contract to Kill, which we featured a trailer for last year (did anyone actually watch it?). Cartels has some super cheesy, twisty plot involving a drug lord being captured, the DEA, and Seagal being Seagal. Also starring Georges St. Pierre, Martine Argent, Darren E. Scott, Massimo Dobrovic, and Luke Goss. I honestly don't even know why I bother with trailers for films like this, I'm never going to watch it, and I hope no one else will want to either. Move along, nothing to see here.

Here's the newest official trailer (+ poster) for Keoni Waxman's Cartels, direct from YouTube:

An elite team of DEA agents are assigned to protect a dangerous drug lord and take refuge in a luxury hotel while they await extraction. They soon find themselves at the center of an ambush as the drug lord's former associates launch an explosive assault on the hotel. Cartels, originally called Killing Salazar, is directed by Hawaiian action filmmaker Keoni Waxman, of many other Seagal movies and action movies including End of a Gun, Absolution, Force of Execution, Maximum Conviction, Hunt to Kill, A Dangerous Man, The Keeper and The Highwayman. The screenplay is written by Keoni Waxman and Richard Beattie. This already opened in a few countries around the world last year, and is already on DVD a few places. But it's just arriving in the US this year. Lionsgate releases the film on July 7th. Does anyone want to see this?