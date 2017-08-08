MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Darren Aronofsky's 'Mother!' with Jennifer Lawrence

by
August 8, 2017
Source: YouTube

Darren Aronofsky's Mother! Trailer

"What do they want?" "God help you…" Paramount has debuted the official full-length trailer for Darren Aronofsky's new film titled Mother!, or actually correctly mother!, without any capitalization. This looks super creepy and mysterious and dark, which is not what I was expecting at all, but damn does it still look thrilling as hell. Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem star as a couple whose relationship is "tested" when uninvited guests arrive at their secluded home. The full cast includes Ed Harris, Michelle Pfeiffer, Domhnall Gleeson, Brian Gleeson, Stephen McHattie, Kristen Wiig, and Stefan Simchowitz. With a score by Jóhann Jóhannsson. This looks like it is reminiscent of Shutter Island and a few other psychological horror thrillers, all with Aronofsky's unique touches and incredibly powerful performances.

Here's the first official trailer (+ new poster) for Darren Aronofsky's Mother!, direct from YouTube:

Mother! Movie Poster

For more info & updates, follow @MotherMovie. Or you can also follow Darren directly @DarrenAronofsky.

Centers on a couple (Jennifer Lawrence & Javier Bardem) whose relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence. Mother! is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Darren Aronofsky, of the films Pi, Requiem for a Dream, The Fountain, The Wrestler, Black Swan, and Noah previously. The film is also produced by Aronofsky, as well as his producing partners Scott Franklin and Ari Handel. Paramount Pictures will release Aronofsky's Mother! in theaters starting September 15th coming up in the fall. This will first premiere at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals before heading to theaters. For more updates on the film, follow @MotherMovie. Thoughts?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • Big meh for me.
  • DAVIDPD
    Looks like a delightful mashup of ROSEMARY'S BABY and a bunch of other home invasion films. Looks good to me.
  • Trey
    very creepy
  • Matthew
    I'm really hoping that it's not a mental issue and that whatever is happening is actually happening. But overall it looks great, I'm onboard.
    • Trey
      I agree.....that seems to be the new artsy thing to do
    • My guess is that she's insane. That's usually how Aronofsky rolls.
  • Jon Odishaw
    Borderline obnoxious trailer but the footage looks awesome
  • David Velázquez
    Javier Bardem is one heck of an actor
  • She's either a ghost or cray-cray. I'm going for the latter because Aronofsky loves that stuff. Not theater worthy, but I'll catch it on cable/Netflix some day.
  • Efterklang
    Intriguing, can't wait to see it.
  • Bl00dwerK
    I can't be the only person who's sick of her...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS