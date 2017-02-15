Official Trailer for Demetri Martin's Directorial Debut Comedy 'Dean'

"First big thing in your life you're never going to get over." CBS Films has debuted a trailer for Demetri Martin's feature directorial debut, an indie comedy titled Dean, about a young man trying to figure himself out after his mother passes away. Kevin Kline co-stars as his father, and the full cast includes Gillian Jacobs, Reid Scott, Meryl Hathaway, and Mary Steenburgen. This is described in the marketing as "a comedic and heartfelt tale about a father and son coming to terms with love, loss and everything in between." I really like the music in this trailer, and the quirky hand-drawn title cards are a nice touch. I feel like this would be best seen at a film festival, but it only played at Tribeca last year. Still, looks pretty good.

Here's the first official trailer for Demetri Martin's Dean, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

Dean (Martin) is an illustrator whose unwillingness to deal with the death of his mother means escaping his hometown of New York for an interview with an ad agency in Los Angeles. His retired dad Robert (Kline) takes a more regimented approach to grief, including putting the family home up for sale. Both father and son set out on their own paths to find a new normal as unexpected circumstances and potential new love interests threaten to thwart all plans. Dean is both written and directed (and produced) by actor-comedian-filmmaker Demetri Martin, making his feature directorial debut. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year. CBS Films will opens Dean in select theaters starting March 17th this year.