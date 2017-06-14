MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Doc 'Whitney: Can I Be Me' About Whitney Houston

June 14, 2017
"Success doesn't change you, fame does." Showtime has debuted the first official trailer for a documentary titled Whitney: Can I Be Me, telling the full story of singer/actress Whitney Houston's extraordinary life and tragic death. The doc premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and will be released by Showtime later this summer. Houston is the only artist to chart seven consecutive #1 Billboard Hot 100 songs, and she released seven studio albums and two soundtrack albums over the course of her singing career. She was found dead in her bathtub inside of her guest room at a hotel in Los Angeles in 2012. This trailer is a good sell, ending with the claim that she died of a broken heart. This looks like it's worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer for Nick Broomfield & Rudi Dolezal's doc Whitney: Can I Be Me, from YouTube:

By the time Whitney Elizabeth Houston was 15, she was singing background vocals for Chaka Khan, Lou Rawls, and Jermaine Jackson. In 1983 Whitney signed a worldwide recording contract with Clive Davis's Arista Records. However her success came with its fair share of drug use, love affairs, and scandals. Whitney: Can I Be Me is directed by filmmakers Nick Broomfield (Battle for Haditha, Sarah Palin: You Betcha!, Tales of the Grim Sleeper) & Rudi Dolezal (Falco - Die ultimative Doku, "Austropop-Legenden"). This doc first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year, and is also playing at a few other fests. Showtime will release the documentary starting on August 26th later this summer. Who wants to see this?

