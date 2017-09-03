Official Trailer for Documentary 'Bobbi Jene' About the Dancer's Life

"I need to do what I need to do…" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted a trailer for a documentary titled Bobbi Jene, profiling the life and provocative work of famed dancer Bobbi Jene Smith. Bobbi is an American dancer who, after 10 years in a prominent position at the world-famous Batsheva Dance Company in Israel, decides to leave and head home to the US to create her own boundary breaking art. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this year, where it won Best Cinematography, Best Editing, and Best Doc overall. As described, the film "delves into what it takes for a woman to gain her own independence in the extremely competitive world of dance and to find self-fulfillment in the process." Seems like a very promising and also important doc from the dance world, with plenty of "erotic energy" and much more to offer. Worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Elvira Lind's documentary Bobbi Jene, direct from YouTube:

After a decade of stardom in Israel, American dancer Bobbi Jene decides to leave behind her prominent position at the world-famous Batsheva Dance Company, as well as the love of her life, to return to the U.S. to create her own boundary breaking art. Tracking the personal and professional challenges that await her, Elvira Lind's film lovingly and intimately documents the dilemmas and inevitable consequences of ambition. Bobbi Jene is directed by filmmaker Elvira Lind, of the doc Songs for Alexis previously, as well as episodes of "Twiz & Tuck's Bucket List". This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year. Oscilloscope will release Bobbi Jene in select theaters starting September 22nd later this month. Curious?