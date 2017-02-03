Official Trailer for Dramedy 'Punching Henry' Starring Henry Phillips

"I think I'm failing very well doing what I love." Well Go USA has debuted a quirky trailer for an indie dramedy titled Punching Henry, a semi-autobiographical look at the life of comedian Henry Phillips. Henry is self-described as a "rambling troubadour extraordinaire" who combines folk music with stand up comedy in an awkward little act. Lured to Los Angeles by a veteran TV producer, Henry ends up making tough decisions about chasing fame and success. The cast includes J.K. Simmons, Sarah Silverman, Tig Notaro, Jim Jefferies, Doug Stanhope, and more. This looks like a heartwarming, amusing little gem that hopefully profiles Henry Phillips in the best light, even if he doesn't achieve success. It's worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Gregori Viens' Punching Henry, direct from YouTube:

In this semi-autobiographical, hyper-intelligent comedy, a journeyman comedian (played by Henry Phillips himself) is lured to L.A. by a TV producer (J.K. Simmons) who wants to make him a reality star. As reality sets in, he must decide whether his legacy will be to tell jokes for a living or become the butt of them. Punching Henry, formerly known as And Punching the Clown, is directed by Los Angeles-based filmmaker Gregori Viens, of The Loner and Island of Roses previously. The screenplay is by Gregori Viens and Henry Phillips. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Well Go will release Viens' Punching Henry feature in select theaters + on VOD starting February 21st this winter. Who's interested?