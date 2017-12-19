Official Trailer for 'Half Magic' - Heather Graham's Directorial Debut

"Why are we sitting around talking about how sad our lives are?" Momentum Pictures has unveiled the first official trailer for an indie romantic comedy titled Half Magic, the feature directorial debut of actress Heather Graham, who also stars in the film in the lead role as "Honey". Half Magic is a story all about female empowerment in relationships, the work place, and in sex. Graham herself stars as woman working in Hollywood, based on her own experiences. The ensemble cast also features Angela Kinsey, Stephanie Beatriz, Jason Lewis, Thomas Lennon, and Chris D'Elia. This also features music by Moby, which is pretty cool. This looks quirky, spunky, and amusing, I'm certainly curious about it. Might be worth a watch.

Here's the first official trailer for Heather Graham's Half Magic, direct from YouTube:

Heather Graham's Half Magic explores themes of female empowerment through sex, work, and friendship. These women are able to come together through their frustration over male dominance and in fact use their newly formed sisterhood to lean on each other and understand that they must first learn to love themselves before doing anything else. Half Magic is written and directed by American actress Heather Graham, making her feature directorial debut after 30 years as an actress. She pulled from her personal experiences to write the story. This has not premiered at any film festivals. Momentum will open Graham's Half Magic in select theaters + on VOD starting February 23rd, 2018 coming up soon. Who's interested?