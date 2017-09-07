First Trailer for Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady's Hasidic Doc 'One of Us'

"Nobody leaves the Hasidic community unless they're willing to pay the price." Netflix has debuted the trailer for a documentary called One of Us, the latest feature film from acclaimed filmmakers Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady. Produced over three years in secret, this film takes a very close look at the Hasidic Jewish community in New York (based mostly in Brooklyn). The film focuses on three people who have decided to leave: Etty, a mother of seven, as she decides to leave a violent marriage and divorce her husband; Ari, a teenager on the verge of manhood who is struggling with addiction and the effects of childhood abuse; and Luzer, an actor who, despite having found success in the secular world, still wrestles with his decision eight years earlier to leave. One of Us features Ewing & Grady's "trademark sensitivity and keen interest in the nature of faith" examining this desire for personal freedom that comes at a high cost. Looks very powerful.

Here's the trailer for Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady's documentary One of Us, direct from YouTube:

One of Us takes a deep and moving look at the lives of three individuals who have chosen to leave the hugely insular world of Hasidic Judaism. The film follows Etty, a mother of seven, as she decides to leave a violent marriage and divorce her husband; Ari, a teenager on the verge of manhood who is struggling with addiction and the effects of childhood abuse; and Luzer, an actor who, despite having found success in the secular world, still wrestles with his decision eight years earlier to leave the Hasidic community. Produced over three years, One of Us offers unique and intimate access to the lives of all three as they deal not only with questions of their beliefs but also with the consequences of leaving the only community they have ever known. One of Us is directed by acclaimed documentary filmmakers Heidi Ewing & Rachel Grady, of the docs Jesus Camp, 12th & Delaware, Detropia, and Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You previously. This will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Netflix will then release Ewing & Grady's documentary One of Us in select theaters + streaming starting October 20th this fall. Interested?