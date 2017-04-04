MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'I Am Heath Ledger' Documentary About the Actor

April 4, 2017
"He was always a director, acting was just a way to get there." Spike has premiered a trailer for their new feature-length documentary titled I Am Heath Ledger, examining the short, tragic, yet still triumphant, joyous life of Australian actor Heath Ledger. Today (April 4th) is also Ledger's birthday, he would've been 38; he died from accidental intoxication of drugs in early 2008. Despite his tragic death, Ledger's legacy still remains strong and all of his cinematic work will live on to prove his talent. This looks like an intimate and heartfelt inside look at his life, with tons of home video footage and interviews with friends and the people he worked with. Even folks who aren't the biggest fans of Ledger may find something meaningful in this doc.

A born director. A fearless actor. An unforgettable artist. Spike original documentary series "I Am" is an inside look at the lives of extraordinary individuals as told by their inner-circles. Info from EW.com: "The film explores Ledger's Hollywood rise with roles in 10 Things I Hate About You, The Patriot, Brokeback Mountain, The Dark Knight, Monster's Ball, and more. Naomi Watts, Ben Mendelsohn, director Ang Lee, and Ledger's family and friends are some of the interviewed subjects." I Am Heath Ledger is directed by documentarian Derik Murray, of the docs I Am Evel Knievel, I Am Chris Farley, Johnny Cash: American Rebel, and I Am JFK Jr. previously. This will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival first. I Am Heath Ledger then opens in select theaters starting May 3rd before airing on Spike TV in the US. Planning to watch this?

  • "he died from an overdose of drugs" You sure about that? His father wouldn't agree.
    • Fine, I'll change it to what Wikipedia says (officially): "Ledger died on 22 January 2008 from an accidental intoxication from prescription drugs." News reports described it as an "accidental overdose", so technically I am correct.
      • I prefer that. ;D

