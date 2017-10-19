Official Trailer for Indie Film 'Princess Cyd' from Director Stephen Cone

"It is not a handicap to have one thing, but not another…" Wolfe Releasing has debuted the first official trailer for Stephen Cone's latest film Princess Cyd, a light coming-of-age comedy set mostly in Chicago. The story follows a young 16-year-old woman who goes to spend the summer with her novelist aunt at her home in Chicago's suburbs, discovering her sexual attraction to another girl in the neighborhood. Newcomer Jessie Pinnick stars as Cyd, and the cast includes Rebecca Spence, Malic White, James Vincent Meredith, Tyler Ross, and Matthew Quattrocki. I caught this just recently at the London Film Festival, and while it is solid overall, none of it really impressed me and it doesn't have anything unique to say at the end. There's so many other better films exactly like this, but it's also not that bad either. Take a look below.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Cone's Princess Cyd, direct from YouTube (via TFS):

Eager to escape life with her depressive single father, 16-year-old athlete Cyd Loughlin (Jessie Pinnick) visits her novelist aunt (Rebecca Spence) in Chicago over the summer. While there, she falls for a girl in the neighborhood, even as she and her aunt gently challenge each other in the realms of sex and spirit. Princess Cyd is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Stephen Cone, of many shorts as well as the films Henry Gamble's Birthday Party, Black Box, and The Wise Kids previously. This first premiered at the Maryland Film Festival, and also played at BAMcinemaFest and the London, Chicago, and Philadelphia Film Festivals this year. Wolfe Releasing will release Stephen Cone's Princess Cyd in select theaters starting November 3rd, before expanding further to more theaters in December. Anyone curious about this film?