Official Trailer for 'May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers' Doc

"We are kind of at a crossroads…" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted the official trailer for the documentary May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, which is exactly what it says - a "portrait" of the band known as the Avett Brothers, from North Carolina. The film is an Apatow Production in association with RadicalMedia and HBO Documentary Films; co-directed by fans Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. For those who haven't listened to them, The Avett Brothers combine bluegrass, country, punk, pop melodies, folk, rock and roll, indie rock, honky tonk, and ragtime to produce a novel sound. This documentary is more than just a music doc, described as "a meditation on family, love, and the passage of time." This looks great, and I admit I'm even more intrigued because Apatow is co-directing it. I want to see what they're all about.

First trailer for Apatow & Bonfiglio's doc May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers, on YouTube:

From longtime fans (and filmmakers) Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio and filmed with extraordinary access over the course of more than two years, May It Last is an intimate portrait of the acclaimed North Carolina band The Avett Brothers, charting their decade-and-a-half rise, while chronicling their present-day collaboration with famed producer Rick Rubin on the multi-Grammy-nominated new album "True Sadness". With the recording process as a backdrop, the film depicts a lifelong bond and unique creative partnership, as band members undergo marriage, divorce, parenthood, illness, and the challenges of the music business. More than just a music documentary, May It last is a meditation on family, love, and the passage of time. May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers is co-directed by filmmakers Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio (From the Ashes, "30 for 30"). Oscilloscope will release Apatow & Bonfiglio's May it Last in theaters for one night only, September 12th, nationwide. Tickets on sale now. Who's interested?