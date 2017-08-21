Official Trailer for 'McLaren' Doc About Racing Legend Bruce McLaren

"They were Kiwis taking on the world." FilmBuff has revealed the trailer for a racing documentary titled McLaren, telling the story of Bruce McLaren, the New Zealander who started the McLaren Motor Racing team. You may recognize the name, especially if you love cars, as Bruce McLaren is the father & founder of McLaren Automotive, which manufactures some of the fastest cars on the planet. McLaren died at age 32 in 1970 when his car crashed while racing in England. Despite this tragic early death, he left quite a legacy, and achieved a great amount of success. "A man who showed the world that a man of humble beginnings could take on the elite of motor racing and win." There have been some excellent racing movies recently (Senna and Rush come to mind) and this looks like it's another that will appeal to all audiences, not just racing fans.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Roger Donaldson's documentary McLaren, direct from YouTube:

McLaren recounts Bruce McLaren’s life from his humble beginnings at his father's auto shop in Auckland, to revolutionizing Formula 1 racing by becoming the youngest driver ever to win a grand prix, to his death at 32 in a racing accident. Featuring interviews from his closest friends and family members, the documentary is an unprecedented window into the life of a true genius. McLaren is directed by veteran Australian filmmaker Roger Donaldson, director of films including Sleeping Dogs, Nutcase, Marie, No Way Out, Cocktail, Cadillac Man, White Sands The Getaway, Species, Dante's Peak, Thirteen Days, The Recruit, The World's Fastest Indian, The Bank Job, Lawyers, Seeking Justice, and The November Man previously. The film premiered at the Sydney Film Festival this summer. FilmBuff will release McLaren in US theaters sometime later this year - no exact date is set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Who's into this story?