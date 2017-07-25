Official Trailer for Mike White's Film 'Brad's Status' Starring Ben Stiller

"Sometimes I worry that people think of me as a failure…" Amazon + Annapurna have debuted the official trailer for Mike White's new indie comedy Brad's Status, both written and directed by White. Ben Stiller stars as a father who takes his son, played by Austin Abrams, on a roadtrip around the East Coast to visit colleges. Along the way he reconnects with four old college friends who now seem to be living a much more glamorous, wealthy life compared to his own, and he starts to question his own choices. The cast includes Mike White, Jenna Fischer, Luke Wilson, Jemaine Clement, Michael Sheen, and Shazi Raja. I'm a big fan of Mike White, he's a talented original voice, and this looks amusing and also like the kind of film that will make me question my own life choices *gulp*. Looking forward to catching this film. Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer for Mike White's Brad's Status, direct from Amazon's YouTube:

A father (Ben Stiller) takes his son (Austin Abrams) to tour colleges on the East Coast and meets up with an old friend who makes him feel inferior about his life's choices. Brad's Status is both written and directed by renowned indie filmmaker Mike White, director of the 2007 film Year of the Dog and some episodes of "Enlightened" previously. White was also the screenwriter for Orange County, School of Rock, Nacho Libre, Year of the Dog, and this year's Beatriz at Dinner. Amazon Studios + Annapurna Pictures will release Mike White's Brad's Status in select theaters starting September 15th in the fall. Who's interested in this film?