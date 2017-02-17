Official Trailer for 'Mine' Starring Armie Hammer as a Stranded Soldier

"What if every step could be your last?" Well Go has debuted a trailer for an indie drama titled Mine, about a US soldier stranded in the desert after his mission goes awry. I'm surprised we haven't heard about this film before? This is the first I've come across it at all. Armie Hammer stars as Mike, a US soldier on an assassination mission in the Middle East. He ends up stranded standing on top of a mine in the desert for over two days, struggling to survive amidst the elements. The full cast includes Annabelle Wallis, Tom Cullen, Juliet Aubrey, Geoff Bell and Clint Dyer. This looks surprisingly quite good, not as bland or as cheesy as expected from the description. Hammer is a talented guy, and I'm intrigued to see him in this role.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Fabio Guaglione & Fabio Resinaro's Mine, direct from YouTube:

After a failed assassination attempt, a soldier (Armie Hammer) finds himself stranded in the desert for 52 hours. Exposed to the elements, he must survive the dangers of the desert and battle the psychological and physical toll of the treacherous conditions. Mine is co-directed by Italian filmmakers Fabio Guaglione and Fabio Resinaro, making their feature directorial debut after a few short films (including E:D:E:N and Afterville) previously. Guaglione and Resinaro also co-wrote the screenplay together. The film already opened in Italian cinemas in late 2016, but hasn't played at any film festivals or otherwise. Well Go USA will open Guaglione & Resinaro's Mine in select US theaters starting April 7th this spring. Anyone interested?