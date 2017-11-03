Official Trailer for Netflix Documentary 'Voyeur' About a Motel Owner

"They couldn't hear me, they couldn't see me, it was exactly what I wanted." Netflix has revealed a trailer for a thrilling new documentary titled Voyeur, from co-directors Myles Kane & Josh Koury. This spooky, freaky, unsettling investigative doc follows legendary journalist Gay Talese as he investigates one of the most controversial stories of his career -- a motel owner who spied on his guests for decades. The true story is about a motel owner in Aurora, Colorado named Gerald Foos, who, for decades, secretly watched his guests with the aid of specially designed ceiling vents. As creepy as this sounds, the doc not only investigates this person and this case, but also goes deeper into asking questions like: who is really the voyeur? You might actually want to watch this trailer and see what it's all about before deciding to skip this. Take a peek.

Here's the trailer for Myles Kane & Josh Koury's documentary Voyeur, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Voyeur follows Gay Talese -- the 84-year-old giant of modern journalism -- as he reports one of the most controversial stories of his career: a portrait of a Colorado motel owner, Gerald Foos. For decades, Foos secretly watched his guests with the aid of specially designed ceiling vents, peering down from an “observation platform” he built in the motel’s attic. He kept detailed journals of his guests’ most private moments -- from the mundane to the shocking -- but most of all he sought out, spied on, and documented one thing: strangers having sex. Talese’s insatiable curiosity leads him to turn his gaze to a man accustomed to being the watcher, exploring a tangle of ethical questions: What does a journalist owe to his subjects? How can a reporter trust a source who has made a career of deception? Who is really the voyeur? Voyeur is directed by filmmakers Myles Kane & Josh Koury, of various short docs and "30 for 30" episodes previously. Netflix will release Voyeur streaming exclusively starting December 1st this fall.