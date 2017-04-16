Official Trailer for Netflix Film 'Tramps' Made by Director Adam Leon

"We gotta get that briefcase." Netflix has debuted a trailer for indie romantic comedy Tramps, from writer & director Adam Leon, of the NYC film Gimme the Loot previously. The story follows an aspiring chef in NYC who gets caught up in a crazy adventure when he has to help his brother finish a drug deal. But when the briefcase exchange goes wrong, he ends up running all over the city trying to figure out how to get things back in order. Callum Turner stars, along with Grace Van Patten, Michal Vondel, Mike Birbiglia, Margaret Colin, Louis Cancelmi, and Rachel Zeiger-Haag. I guess the unique twist in this is that he falls for the driver girl, which is kind of nice to see. It definitely feels like an indie, but has lots of heart, too.

Here's the first official trailer for Adam Leon's Tramps, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In Tramps, Danny (Callum Turner) is an aspiring chef whose hustler brother asks him to complete a job for him. It all seems simple enough: meet a driver with a briefcase, proceed to a rendez-vous spot and exchange one briefcase for another. But Danny swaps the wrong bag, sending him and the driver Ellie (Grace Van Patten) on a two-day odyssey through the boroughs and suburbs of New York City. Tramps is both written and directed by American filmmaker Adam Leon, director of the indie film Gimme the Loot previously. Based on a story by Adam Leon & Jamund Washington. This first premiered at the Toronto and Tokyo Film Festivals last fall. Netflix will release Leon's Tramps streaming starting April 21st this spring.