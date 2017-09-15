Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Kingdom of Us' Documentary About Grief

"We've all got such different memories…" Netflix has debuted a trailer for a documentary titled Kingdom of Us, from director Lucy Cohen, an emotional look at how a family deals with grief and memories of a traumatic event. This is premiering at the London Film Festival next month before it's available on Netflix. Filmed over two years, the documentary tells the story of a British family – a mother and her seven children, six young women and a young man, whose father killed himself. It focuses more on how they've found strength through grief and relied on memories to get through the hard times. This documentary reminds me of the heartbreaking Dear Zachary in the way it features so much raw footage of the family. It seems like this is going to be a tough watch, but it's also inspiring to see this tragedy examined so lovingly. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer for Lucy Cohen's documentary Kingdom of Us, from Netflix's YouTube:

How does a family deal with memories of a traumatic event? It's a question sensitively examined in this moving documentary. In her quietly watchful debut, Lucy Cohen impresses with a delicate, powerfully effective exploration of grief, identity, and family bonds. For over three years, Cohen filmed a mother and her seven children -- whose father’s suicide left them financially ruined. Incorporating family archive footage and capturing the surrounding West Midlands landscape, Kingdom of Us records the siblings' emotional recovery, piecing together their broken past and contemplating fears and aspirations for their future. Cohen's film highlights youthful power and resilience, as the family travel the rocky road towards hope. Kingdom of Us is directed by Lucy Cohen, making her directorial debut. The film will premiere at the London Film Festival. Netflix will release Kingdom of Us streaming exclusively starting October 13th.