Official Trailer for Netflix's 'Shimmer Lake' Film with Benjamin Walker

"Once you open that door there's no going back!" Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a new film titled Shimmer Lake, the feature directorial debut of screenwriter Oren Uziel. This small-town crime mystery is told in reverse, going backwards day-by-day, telling the story of the local sheriff's attempt to solve a bank robbery and find the criminals. Benjamin Walker (from Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) stars as the sheriff, with an eclectic cast of indie actors including Rainn Wilson, Stephanie Sigman, Rob Corddry, Wyatt Russell, Ron Livingston, Adam Pally, and John Michael Higgins. This seems like it's riding the coattails of all the buzz about small-town crime TV shows and films, but I'm still curious to check it out.

Here's the official trailer for Oren Uziel's Shimmer Lake, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

An inventive crime thriller told backwards -- reversing day by day through a week -- following a local sheriff's (Benjamin Walker) quest to unlock the mystery of three small town criminals and a bank heist gone wrong. Shimmer Lake is written and directed by filmmaker Oren Uziel, making his directorial debut with this film without any other directing work before. Uziel is a screenwriter who worked on "Mortal Kombat: Legacy", 22 Jump Street, and Freaks of Nature before jumping into directing. He's also working on the screenplays for the new Cloverfield movie and the Mortal Kombat reboot. Netflix will release Uziel's Shimmer Lake streaming exclusively starting on June 9th this summer. Anyone interested in seeing this?