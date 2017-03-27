First Trailer for Race Documentary 'Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992'

"You just disrespect us like this? Like our lives don't matter?" ABC has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary titled Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992, examining the events and the era before the infamous Los Angeles Riots in 1992. Directed by Academy Award-winning screenwriter John Ridley (of 12 Years a Slave), the film features brand-new interviews with the people who were a part of the civil unrest in Los Angeles; as well as archival news footage with the participation of ABC News. This powerful, incisive documentary looks like another strong entry alongside other important documentaries about race including Ava DuVernay's 13th and Raoul Peck's I Am Not Your Negro. From the incredible footage, to the music, to the poignant quotes, to the minimal title card, this is a stellar trailer that will make you want to see this doc.

Here's the official trailer for John Ridley's documentary Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992, from YouTube:

John Ridley's Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992 is the feature documentary that looks at the years and events leading up to the April 1992 riots after the Rodney King verdict, featuring exclusive interviews with eyewitnesses and people directly involved in the events from diverse neighborhoods across the city, including black, white, Hispanic, Korean, and Japanese Americans. Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992 is directed by writer/storyteller John Ridley, who won an Oscar for writing the 12 Years a Slave screenplay, and also wrote the scripts for Red Tails, Jimi: All Is by My Side, and Ben-Hur; he also created the series "American Crime". ABC will release Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992 in select theaters starting April 21st, before airing on TV (on ABC) on Friday, April 28th, marking the 25th anniversary of the historic event. Anyone interested?