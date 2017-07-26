Official Trailer for New Horror Film 'Temple' Written by Simon Barrett

"This temple, it will make you sick." Screen Media Films has debuted the official trailer for the horror film titled Temple, directed by Michael Barrett, from a screenplay originally written by Simon Barrett (of You're Next, The Guest, Blair Witch) along with fellow horror filmmaker JT Petty. The film is supposedly an homage to Japanese horror as it follows a group of Americans visiting Japan who decide to stay overnight at a haunted temple. Of course, they end up discovering this was a bad idea despite warnings from locals. The film stars Logan Huffman, Brandon Tyler Sklenar, and Natalia Warner. Oddly, screenwriter Simon Barrett has kind of disowned the film, explaining in an article on Medium, "I don’t know what that project is any more than you do." Now that we have some footage does it look any good? Not really. Take a look below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Barrett's Temple, direct from YouTube:

Temple follows three Americans on a trip to Japan who are fascinated by a haunted temple, and, despite warnings from the villagers, decide to spend a night there. "Temple is a great current homage to J-Horror classics while remaining unique and scary as hell." Temple is directed by filmmaker Michael Barrett, a veteran cinematographer now making his feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Simon Barrett (A Horrible Way to Die, You're Next, The Guest, Blair Witch). This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or otherwise, and was picked up directly from the Cannes Market. Screen Media will open Michael Barrett's Temple in select theaters + on VOD starting September 1st this fall. Anyone interested?