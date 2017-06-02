Official Trailer for 'Night School' Doc About Adults in School in Indiana

"Here I am still trying to get my life together…" Oscilloscope Labs has debuted a trailer for Andrew Cohn's documentary Night School, about struggling adults in Indianapolis, Indiana who have decided to get their high school diploma by attending night school. The doc follows three different adults, profiling their lives and choice to return to school, as well as their struggles and daily challenges. This seems like a powerful film about the will to succeed and the belief that education can change the world. This also goes nicely with a few other recent docs about education in troubled areas, including Step and For Ahkeem. We also just featured a trailer for another school doc titled School Life, about teachers. This looks like it's definitely worth a watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Cohn's documentary Night School, direct from YouTube:

Indianapolis has one of the lowest high school graduation rates in the country. For adult learners Greg, Melissa and Shynika, finally earning their high school diplomas could be a life-changing achievement. Emmy award-winning director Andrew Cohn's absorbing documentary observes their individual pursuits, fraught with the challenges of daily life and the broader systemic roadblocks faced by many low income Americans. Night School is directed by award-winning filmmaker Andrew Cohn, of Medora, Chile Road, and a "30 for 30" short previously. This film first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at other festivals last year as well as SXSW this year. Oscilloscope Labs will release Night School in select theaters starting June 9th this summer. Visit the official website for more. Interested in seeing this?