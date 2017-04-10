MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'Obit' Documentary Profiling Writers of Obituaries

by
April 10, 2017
Source: YouTube

Obit Documentary Trailer

"It's the once, only chance to make the dead live again." Kino Lorber has released an official trailer for the documentary titled Obit., about the lives and work of obituary writers. The description explains that this is supposedly the first ever doc about obituary writers, which is likely true. However, it makes me think of the film The Last Word, which is not a doc but an indie comedy about an obituary writer (played by Amanda Seyfried). From the description: "Going beyond the byline and into the minds of those chronicling life after death on the freshly inked front lines of history, the film invites some of the most essential questions we ask ourselves about life, memory, and the inevitable passage of time. What do we choose to remember? What never dies?" This already played at doc festivals all over and opens in very limited theaters later this month.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vanessa Gould's documentary Obit, direct from YouTube:

Obit Poster

It's a shame no one wants to talk to them at parties, because obituary writers are a surprisingly funny bunch. Ten hours before newspapers hit neighborhood doorsteps—and these days, ten minutes before news hits the web—an obit writer is racing against deadline to sum up a long and newsworthy life in under 1000 words. The details of these lives are then deposited into the cultural memory amid the daily beat of war, politics, and football scores. Obit. is the first documentary to explore the world of these writers and their subjects, focusing on the legendary team at The New York Times, who approach their daily work with journalistic rigor and narrative flair. Obit is directed by filmmaker Vanessa Gould, of Between the Folds previously. This premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year and has played at many other doc festivals. Kino Lorber will release Obit in select theaters starting on April 26th. More info here. Interested?

Find more posts in Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • DAVIDPD
    Nowadays, they must have these chambered...which is gross.
  • shiboleth
    It must be some challenge to do writings like that. Interesting, in fact. In some respect ...
  • Have you on any occasion obtained big profits without providing for sale anything and even without managing any kind of mlm marketing form of work and never having to make an investment anything. I wanted to discuss a task whereby all resources is usually alloted to you and in addition it truly is an easy and not very difficult job. Without having need to setup your web addresses and stuff like that., everything is definitely presented to you without cost. Everyone will definitely visit a web-site so you are certain to get money for that. It is actually as easy as that. I am creating a substantial amount of money in a home office from this work really like 20 thousand bucks a month and sometimes more and if you too wish to take home money same as that then follow these relatively easy information by exploring this page >>>>> URL4.UK/5xSsY

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS