Official Trailer for Pakistani Lesbian Romantic Comedy 'Signature Move'

"Life, Love, and Lady Wrestling." Check out the official trailer for an indie romantic drama/comedy titled Signature Move, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Outfest Los Angeles this year. The film is about a Pakistani, Muslim, lesbian named Zaynab living in Chicago who falls for a Mexican woman. Her mother is obsessed with finding her a husband, but she copes by taking up Lucha-style wrestling which is where she meets Alma. Fawzia Mirza plays Zaynab, and Sari Sanchez plays Alma, with a cast including Shabana Azmi, Audrey Francis, Charin Alvarez, Molly Brennan, and Mark Hood. This seems like something very unique and special, with a charming side on top of all the quirky comedy. Might be a worthy discovery.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jennifer Reeder's Signature Move, direct from YouTube:

Zaynab (Fawzia Mirza), a thirty-something Pakistani, Muslim, lesbian in Chicago takes care of her sweet and TV-obsessed mother. As Zaynab falls for Alma, a bold and very bright Mexican woman, she searches for her identity in life, love and wrestling. Signature Move is directed by American filmmaker Jennifer Reeder, making her feature directorial debut after a bunch of short films previously, including All Small Bodies this year. The screenplay is written by Lisa Donato and Fawzia Mirza. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival, and also played the Nashville, Tel Aviv LGBT, Frameline, Provincetown Film Festivals, as well as Outfest Los Angeles where it won the Grand Jury Prize. Signature Move will get a very limited release in select theaters starting September 29th at the end of this month. Who's curious about this one?