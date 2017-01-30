Official Trailer for Performance Documentary 'Contemporary Color'

"What is it about color guard? Well, tonight you're going to find out."

In the summer of 2015, legendary musician David Byrne staged an event at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to celebrate the art of Color Guard: synchronized dance routines involving flags, rifles, and sabers. Recruiting performers that include the likes of Saint Vincent, Nelly Furtado, Ad-Rock, and Ira Glass to collaborate on original pieces with 10 color guard teams from across the US and Canada, Contemporary Color is a beautifully filmed snapshot of a one-of-a-kind live event. Contemporary Color is co-directed by filmmakers Bill Ross IV & Turner Ross, of the fantastic documentary Western previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year and has played at numerous other festivals through 2016. Oscilloscope will release Contemporary Color in select theaters starting on March 1st this winter. Anyone?