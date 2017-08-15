Official Trailer for Prison Escape Thriller 'Maze' Set in Northern Ireland

"It was supposed to be the most secure prison in Europe. It wasn't supposed to have a flaw." Lionsgate UK has debuted the first official trailer for an action thriller titled Maze, telling the true story of how 38 IRA prisoners escaped from HMP Maze high-security prison in Northern Ireland in 1983. The full cast includes Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Martin McCann, Barry Ward, Eileen Walsh, and Aaron Monaghan. This premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in July, and will be released in UK cinemas in September, but there's still no US release date yet. I don't know much about the history of this story, but I am intrigued to find out how they escaped. The main guy kind of reminds me of Ralph Fiennes. This is worth a look, might be good.

Here's the first official trailer for Stephen Burke's Maze, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

Based on the true story of the 1983 mass breakout of 38 IRA prisoners from HMP Maze high-security prison in Northern Ireland. As Larry Marley (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), the chief architect of the escape, schemes his way towards pulling off this feat, he comes into contact with prison warder, Gordon Close (Barry Ward). Initially Larry and Gordon are confirmed enemies, born on opposite sides of Northern Ireland’s political divide, but when Larry realises that Gordon may be unwittingly useful for his escape plan, a slow seduction begins. Maze is both written and directed by filmmaker Stephen Burke, of the film Happy Ever Afters previously. This first premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh this summer. Lionsgate will release Maze in UK theaters on September 22nd, but no official US release date has been set yet. Thoughts?