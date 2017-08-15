MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Prison Escape Thriller 'Maze' Set in Northern Ireland

by
August 15, 2017
Source: YouTube

Maze Movie Trailer

"It was supposed to be the most secure prison in Europe. It wasn't supposed to have a flaw." Lionsgate UK has debuted the first official trailer for an action thriller titled Maze, telling the true story of how 38 IRA prisoners escaped from HMP Maze high-security prison in Northern Ireland in 1983. The full cast includes Tom Vaughan-Lawlor, Martin McCann, Barry Ward, Eileen Walsh, and Aaron Monaghan. This premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in July, and will be released in UK cinemas in September, but there's still no US release date yet. I don't know much about the history of this story, but I am intrigued to find out how they escaped. The main guy kind of reminds me of Ralph Fiennes. This is worth a look, might be good.

Here's the first official trailer for Stephen Burke's Maze, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

Maze Movie

Based on the true story of the 1983 mass breakout of 38 IRA prisoners from HMP Maze high-security prison in Northern Ireland. As Larry Marley (Tom Vaughan-Lawlor), the chief architect of the escape, schemes his way towards pulling off this feat, he comes into contact with prison warder, Gordon Close (Barry Ward). Initially Larry and Gordon are confirmed enemies, born on opposite sides of Northern Ireland’s political divide, but when Larry realises that Gordon may be unwittingly useful for his escape plan, a slow seduction begins. Maze is both written and directed by filmmaker Stephen Burke, of the film Happy Ever Afters previously. This first premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh this summer. Lionsgate will release Maze in UK theaters on September 22nd, but no official US release date has been set yet. Thoughts?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...
  • Bo
    My initial response was, 'jeez, another one'? So many of these prison films just don't work for me; especially the IRA related ones or that ilk...like Hunger...or Starred Up. The last really good one, and man was it a rough go...lol... was Bronson, but then that was Tom Hardy coupled with a very talented director. None of the others come close to that degree of intensity and power...so what's the point?
  • Well it's no Escape Plan with Sly and Arnie, but I'll give it a watch.
    • DAVIDPD
      Pumped for the sequel. Compelling sh-t.
  • shiboleth
    The subject is not very appealing. And, as already said, I don't get those prison films, they usually don't say a veritable story about the whole social system ...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS