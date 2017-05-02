Official Trailer for Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Recall' Featuring Wesley Snipes

"The last 60 years they've been conducting test runs…" Minds Eye Entertainment has unveiled an official trailer for a sci-fi thriller titled The Recall, from Italian concept artist/filmmaker Mauro Borrelli. The film is about a group of friends vacationing at a remote cabin lake house when aliens attack Earth. Soon they meet a mysterious "hunter" who has been predicting the alien's arrival, helping them escape safely. Wesley Snipes plays that hunter and the cast includes RJ Mitte, Jedidiah Goodacre, Vicellous Shannon, Niko Pepaj, Elisha Kriis, Hannah Rose May, Laura Bilgeri, and Guy Griffithe. This looks like a wacky, terrible, straight-to-VHS flick you'd find in the back of the video rental store. But oddly it's going to play in the special ultra-wide-screen Barco Escape cinemas. At least there's some creepy aliens. So, anyone?

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Mauro Borrelli's The Recall, direct from YouTube:

The Recall centers on a group of friends vacationing at a remote cabin lake house when aliens attack Earth. Charlie (Jedidah Goodacre) and his friends Brendan (R.J. Mitte), Annie (Laura Bilgeri), Rob (Niko Pepaj), and Kara (Hannah Rose May) are forced to rely on an eccentric and mysterious hunter (Wesley Snipes) with special knowledge of the attack, explaining this day has been prophesied for years. The Recall is directed by Italian filmmaker Mauro Borrelli, a concept artist/illustrator and director of the films The Ghostmaker and Haunted Forest previously as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Sam Acton King and Reggie Keyohara; based on a story by Mauro Borrelli. Minds Eye Entertainment will release The Recall in theaters starting June 16th. It also plays in Barco Escape theaters first on June 2nd. Interested?