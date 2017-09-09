First Trailer for Showtime's 'Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars' Music Doc

"When it came to blues, there was nobody like him." Ready for another rock doc? Showtime has unveiled a trailer for Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, a documentary about the life and music of Eric Clapton. This film is premiering at the Toronto Film Festival now, which is why the trailer is out, and then will air on Showtime in February early next year. Told through his own words and songs, Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars is about one of the "great artists of the modern era -- a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner, and the only artist ever inducted three times into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame." There's tons of fantastic footage in this trailer, and the film features extensive interviews with Clapton himself, along with his family, friends, collaborators, and more -- including late music icons B.B. King, Jimi Hendrix and George Harrison.

Here's the trailer for Lili Fini Zanuck's documentary Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars, from YouTube:

A look at the life and work of guitarist Eric Clapton told by those who have known him best, including BB King, Jimi Hendrix, and George Harrison. Spanning more than half a century of legendary popular musical innovation, the film contextualizes Eric Clapton’s role in contemporary music and cultural history. This rare and deeply intimate film reflects on Clapton's traumatic childhood, his long and difficult struggle with drugs and alcohol and the tragic loss of his son and how he always found his inner strength and healing in music. Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars is directed by producer/filmmaker Lili Fini Zanuck, of the feature film Rush previously. This premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this month. Showtime will then debut Eric Clapton: A Life in 12 Bars on TV + streaming exclusively starting February 10th, 2018.