Official Trailer for Social Media Slasher Horror Comedy 'Tragedy Girls'

"Anybody could next - even you!" Gunpowder & Sky has unveiled an official trailer for the film Tragedy Girls, a horror comedy about social media obsession. Described as a cross between Scream and Clueless, this "biting satire" is about two girls at a high school who decide to start killing people themselves in order to gain more social media followers. Yeah, sounds a bit crazy but it actually looks good. Starring Alexandra Shipp and Brianna Hildebrand, along with Josh Hutcherson, Craig Robinson, Kevin Durand, Jack Quaid, Timothy V. Murphy, Nicky Whelan, Austin Abrams, Kerry Rhodes, as well as Mary Carmen Lopez. This would also play nice as a double feature with Ingrid Goes West, another smart satire about social media obsession. This does look hilarious, might be a devious horror gem uncovered this year.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Tyler MacIntyre's Tragedy Girls, direct from YouTube:

Best friends Sadie and McKayla are on a mission to boost their social media fandom as amateur crime reporters hot on the trail of a deranged local serial killer. After they manage to capture the killer and secretly hold him hostage, they realize the best way to up get scoops on future victims would be to, you know, murder people themselves. As the @TragedyGirls become an overnight sensation and panic grips their small town, can their friendship survive the strain of national stardom? Will they get caught? Will their accounts get verified? Tragedy Girls is directed by editor-turned-filmmaker Tyler MacIntyre, of the film Patchwork previously, as well as many shorts. The screenplay is written by Chris Lee Hill and Tyler MacIntyre; based on an original screenplay by Justin Olson. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Gunpowder & Sky will release Tragedy Girls in select theaters starting October 20th. So?