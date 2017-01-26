Official Trailer for Sundance 2017 Comedy 'Deidra & Laney Rob a Train'

"So - how does one rob a train?" Netflix has revealed an official trailer for the indie comedy Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, which premiered at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in the ultra low budget Next category. Directed by Sydney Freeland, the film is about two teenage sisters who decide to rob a train in order to support their family after their mom ends up in jail. Starring Ashleigh Murray & Rachel Crow as the two young sisters Deidra & Laney, respectively, as well as Missi Pyle, Danielle Nicolet, Sharon Lawrence, Tim Blake Nelson, and Sasheer Zamata. Netflix is already planning to release this in just a few months, so if you're interested, it won't be long before you can see it. This looks fun, but not that good.

Here's the official trailer for Sydney Freeland's Deidra & Laney Rob a Train, from Netflix's YouTube:

Deidra Tanner (Ashleigh Murray) is a whip-smart high school senior helping her mother raise her little sister, Laney (Rachel Crow), and her brother, Jet (Lance Gray). It's more than your average teenager can handle, but Deidra runs a tight ship—that is, until Mom blows a mental gasket at her retail job and throws a high-end TV on the pavement. When Deidra realizes that jail time is ironically proving to be a healthy and therapeutic break from single parent life for her mom, her life is derailed. When she conjures up the will to face her new circumstances, Deidra focuses her talents on the train tracks in her own backyard. Deidra & Laney Rob a Train is directed by American filmmaker Sydney Freeland, of Drunktown's Finest previously. The screenplay is written by Shelby Farrell. The film is premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival this month. Netflix opens Deidra & Laney Rob a Train streaming starting March 17th this winter.