Official Trailer for Sundance Doc 'Dolores' About a Legendary Activist

"The FBI knew how dangerous Dolores was." PBS Distribution has unveiled the first official trailer for a documentary titled Dolores, profiling the life and achievements of American activist Dolores Huerta. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and has gone on to play at numerous other festivals including Hot Docs and AFI Docs. Her career as an activist began alongside Cesar Chavez and, at age 87, Huerta still continues to advocate for the common good. Described as an "energetic, sweeping story" about the "iconic labor leader and feminist pioneer", the film explains her influence, impact – and why you probably have never heard her name. This definitely does look like a very energetic, inspiring, and hopeful documentary about one remarkable, driven woman and her innate ability to encourage people to speak up.

Here's the first official trailer for Peter Bratt's documentary Dolores, direct from the film's Facebook:

Dolores Huerta is among the most important, yet least known, activists in American history. An equal partner in co-founding the first farm workers unions with Cesar Chavez, her enormous contributions have gone largely unrecognized. Dolores tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice alongside Chavez, becoming one of the most defiant feminists of the twentieth century-and she continues the fight to this day, at 87. With intimate and unprecedented access to this intensely private mother to eleven, the film reveals the raw, personal stakes involved in committing one's life to social change in this modern age. Dolores is directed by filmmaker Peter Bratt, of the feature films La Mission and Follow Me Home previously. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival this year, and also played at Hot Docs and the Seattle Film Festival. PBS will release Dolores in select theaters starting on September 1st early in the fall. Interested?