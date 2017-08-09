Official Trailer for 'The Challenge' Doc About Amateur Falconry in Qatar

"Luxuriously alluring." Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for a stunning documentary called The Challenge, which has been playing at film festivals all over the world picking up all kinds of prizes. The film examines the world of wealthy Qatari sheikhs with a passion for amateur falconry, who collect and train their prized pet falcons, flying them in private jets around the world, and taking them for rides in their fancy cars. If, like me, your first thought is wait I've never heard of this before and it sounds totally amazing and I want to learn more about this, then this doc is for you. There's some really stunning footage in this, and it looks like it's more of a visual essay than just a simple doc, which makes me even more intrigued to see this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Yuri Ancarani's documentary The Challenge, from YouTube:

Italian visual artist Yuri Ancarani's exquisite documentary enters the surreal world of wealthy Qatari sheikhs with a passion for amateur falconry. The opulence of this Middle Eastern gas state is on full display as the men race SUVs up and down sand dunes, fly their prized falcons around on private jets, and take their pet cheetahs out for desert spins in their souped-up Ferraris. The result is a film jaw-dropping not only for its displays of wealth, but for the pure cinematic beauty that won Ancarani the Filmmaker of the Present award at the 2016 Locarno Film Festival. The Challenge is directed by Italian filmmaker/artist Yuri Ancarani, of a number of short docs previously. This first premiered at the Locarno Film Festival last year, and also played at True/False, SXSW, Hot Docs and many other fests all over the world. Kino Lorber will release The Challenge in very limited theaters starting September 8th next month. Who's interested?