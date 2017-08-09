MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for 'The Challenge' Doc About Amateur Falconry in Qatar

by
August 9, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Challenge Documentary

"Luxuriously alluring." Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for a stunning documentary called The Challenge, which has been playing at film festivals all over the world picking up all kinds of prizes. The film examines the world of wealthy Qatari sheikhs with a passion for amateur falconry, who collect and train their prized pet falcons, flying them in private jets around the world, and taking them for rides in their fancy cars. If, like me, your first thought is wait I've never heard of this before and it sounds totally amazing and I want to learn more about this, then this doc is for you. There's some really stunning footage in this, and it looks like it's more of a visual essay than just a simple doc, which makes me even more intrigued to see this.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Yuri Ancarani's documentary The Challenge, from YouTube:

The Challenge Doc Poster

Italian visual artist Yuri Ancarani's exquisite documentary enters the surreal world of wealthy Qatari sheikhs with a passion for amateur falconry. The opulence of this Middle Eastern gas state is on full display as the men race SUVs up and down sand dunes, fly their prized falcons around on private jets, and take their pet cheetahs out for desert spins in their souped-up Ferraris. The result is a film jaw-dropping not only for its displays of wealth, but for the pure cinematic beauty that won Ancarani the Filmmaker of the Present award at the 2016 Locarno Film Festival. The Challenge is directed by Italian filmmaker/artist Yuri Ancarani, of a number of short docs previously. This first premiered at the Locarno Film Festival last year, and also played at True/False, SXSW, Hot Docs and many other fests all over the world. Kino Lorber will release The Challenge in very limited theaters starting September 8th next month. Who's interested?

  • Bo
    I've no interest in these people and their vapid display of wealth. Unless the film took a serious and critical look at these guys and their lives and how they aggrandize their egos with their behavior I've no interest in it.
  • DAVIDPD
    Sorry, this is probably a great film, and I'm not saying every sheikh is evil, but I can't support any film making them seem like cool dudes.
  • Quast
    I love these kind of films.

