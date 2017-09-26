Official Trailer for 'The Old Dark House' Restoration Showing at NYFF

"Here we are, six people sitting around." Cohen Media Group has released an official trailer for a restored version of the 1932 comedy horror classic The Old Dark House, directed by filmmaker James Whale (of the original horror classics Frankenstein and The Invisible Man). The new restoration is premiering at the New York Film Festival this weekend, and will hit a few theaters as well throughout October. The story is about a group of five travelers who seek shelter in a "foreboding mansion" in Wales that belongs to the extremely strange Femm family. This get weird and wacky as the night goes on and drinking begins. The Old Dark House features Boris Karloff, Melvyn Douglas, Charles Laughton, Ernest Thesiger, Lillian Bond, and Gloria Stuart. This seems like a good classic film to (re)visit during horror season next month.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for James Whale's The Old Dark House, direct from YouTube:

Seeking shelter from a pounding rainstorm in a remote region of Wales, several travellers are admitted to a gloomy, foreboding mansion belonging to the extremely strange Femm family. Trying to make the best of it, the guests must deal with their sepulchral host, Horace Femm and his obsessive, malevolent sister Rebecca. Things get worse as the brutish manservant Morgan gets drunk, runs amuck and releases the long pent-up brother Saul, a psychotic pyromaniac who gleefully tries to destroy the residence by setting it on fire. The Old Dark House was directed by famed filmmaker James Whale, and was first released in October of 1932. Based on the novel by J.B. Priestley. The newly restored version will premiere at the New York Film Festival first this week, then open in select theaters starting October 6th before hitting Blu-ray.