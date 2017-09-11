Official Trailer for 'The Opera House' Documentary Premiering at NYFF

"Everybody wanted more…" "The chandeliers happened as an accident." The New York Film Festival has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary The Opera House, which is getting a special premiere at the festival this October. The Opera House is a profile of the world-renowned, iconic Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center in New York City. The film examines its history and development, beginning as the old opera house on 39th Street, before being rebuilt at Lincoln Center in 1966. This iconic building is known around the world, and has featured in many movies, TV shows, and is also the home of the Metropolitan Opera Company, and the American Ballet Theatre during the summer. I very much enjoy documentaries like this, they're so totally fascinating with such extensive historical details and information. I'd love to see this.

Here's the first official trailer for Susan Froemke's documentary The Opera House, from YouTube:

Renowned documentarian Susan Froemke takes viewers through the history of the Metropolitan Opera via priceless archival stills, footage, and interviews (with, among many others, the great soprano Leontyne Price). The film follows the development of the glorious institution from its beginnings at the old opera house on 39th Street to the storied reign of Rudolph Bing to the long-gestating move to Lincoln Center, the construction of which traces a fascinating byway through the era of urban renewal and Robert Moses’s transformation of New York. Most of all, though, this is a film about the love for and devotion to the preservation of an art form, and the upkeep of a home where it can live and thrive. The Opera House is directed by experienced documentarian Susan Froemke, of the films Christo in Paris, Soldiers of Music, Letting Go: A Hospice Journey, Wagner's Dream, and The Resilient Heart previously. The film premieres at the New York Film Festival this fall. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's interested in watching this film?