MOVIE TRAILERS

Official Trailer for Thriller 'Grey Lady' Starring Eric Dane & Natalie Zea

by
March 31, 2017
Source: YouTube

Grey Lady Trailer

"It all ends here! No more lies!" Beacon Pictures and Broadvision Entertainment have released an official trailer for an indie thriller titled Grey Lady, from director/actor John Shea. The movie stars Eric Dane (seen in Marley & Me, Valentine's Day, "Grey's Anatomy", "The Last Ship") as a Boston police officer who goes to Nantucket to investigate the murder of his partner, but discovers more than he bargained for. The cast includes Natalie Zea as a woman he befriends who helps him around the town, plus Amy Madigan, Adrian Lester, Carolyn Stotesbery, Chris Meyer, and Rebecca Gayheart; as well as director John Shea in a small role. This looks pretty much straight-to-TV quality, but it is surprisingly going to theaters.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for John Shea's Grey Lady, direct from YouTube:

Grey Lady Poster

When Boston homicide detective James Doyle's partner is killed in an ambush, their dying words provide him with a clue that sends him to remote Nantucket Island. There in the grey off-season his hunt for the killer leads him to the heart of island where not even he can hide from the truth. Grey Lady is directed by American actor-turned-filmmaker John Shea, who has directed only one other film previously from 1998 titled Southie. The screenplay is also written by John Shea; from a story written by John Shea and Armyan Bernstein. Beacon & Broadvision will release Grey Lady in select theaters starting April 28th this spring.

Find more posts in Indies, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more on ZergNet:

  • shiboleth
    I don't know. Looks like something to wait for cable time ...
    • Bo
      If even then...looks very, very mediocre to me and although Mr. Dane might be a nice man, he hasn't the chops to be a leading man, movie star...at least not to me. I prefer his wife, Rebecca Gayheart...well...because she's a beautiful woman...quite shallow of me, no doubt...but she is!!...lol...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS