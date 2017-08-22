Official Trailer for Yance Ford's Personal Documentary 'Strong Island'

"The police had turned my brother into the prime suspect in his own murder." Netflix has debuted the first official trailer for Yance Ford's powerful, personal documentary Strong Island, which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won a Special Jury Prize for Storytelling there, and went on to play at numerous other festivals throughout the world. Strong Island is a unique documentary, where the story is not only being told by the filmmaker, but is about the filmmaker, who is expressing his anger and pent-up frustration about the murder of his brother. "A deeply intimate and meditative film, Strong Island asks what one can do when the grief of loss is entwined with historical injustice, and how one grapples with the complicity of silence, which can bind a family in an imitation of life, and a nation with a false sense of justice." If you're a fan of innovative, challenging documentaries this is a must watch. Get a glimpse below.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Yance Ford's documentary Strong Island, direct from YouTube:

In April 1992, on Long Island NY, William Jr., the Ford's eldest child, a black 24 year-old teacher, was killed by Mark Reilly, a white 19 year-old mechanic. Although Ford was unarmed, he became the prime suspect in his own murder. Director Yance Ford chronicles the arc of his family across history, geography and tragedy - from the racial segregation of the Jim Crow South to the promise of New York City; from the presumed safety of middle class suburbs, to the maelstrom of an unexpected, violent death. It is the story of the Ford family: Barbara Dunmore, William Ford and their three children and how their lives were shaped by the enduring shadow of racism in America. Strong Island is directed by Yance Ford, a producer making his directorial debut. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and won a Special Jury Prize for Storytelling. Netflix opens Strong Island in select theaters + streaming on September 15th.