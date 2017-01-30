Official Trailer Wacky Dark Comedy 'Donald Cried' from Kris Avedisian

"Can you please look at me for a second, Pete?" The Orchard has released a trailer for a wacky, dark comedy titled Donald Cried, from writer/director/star Kris Avedisian. The film is presented by David Gordon Green, Jody Hill, Danny McBride and Brandon James, which is a powerhouse comedy team-up. Avedisian stars as the titular Donald, a childhood friend of a man who returns to his hometown after his grandmother passes away. Awkwardness ensues, and things get a little fun. The cast includes Jesse Wakeman, Louisa Krause, Ted Arcidi, Shawn Contois, and Kate Fitzgerald. This played at festivals all over the world throughout 2016, so even though it may seem a bit weird, it's definitely a quality film worth your attention.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Kris Avedisian's Donald Cried, direct from YouTube:

With sudden passing of his grandmother, Peter Latang (Jesse Wakeman) returns to his hometown and encounters his long lost, childhood friend, Donald Treebeck (Kris Avedisian). What begins as a simple favor, turns into a long day's journey into the past. Donald Cried is directed by American filmmaker Kris Avedisian, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The screenplay is by Kris Avedisian, from a story by Kyle Espeleta & Jesse Wakeman, adapted from the short film of the same name. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year, and also played at Locarno and AFI Fest. The Orchard will release Kris Avedisian's Donald Cried in select theaters starting March 3rd. Interested?