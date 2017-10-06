Official UK Trailer for Cult Sci-Fi Film 'How to Talk to Girls at Parties'

"Welcome to the revolution!" Studiocanal has debuted the official UK trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's cinematic adaptation of Neil Gaiman's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, following up the Japanese trailer a few months ago. This trailer does a better job at capturing the weird, but heartfelt vibe of this film. HtTtGaP is totally wacky cult sci-fi film that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this summer to mixed reviews (I wasn't a big fan of it). The film stars Tony-winner Alex Sharp as Enn, a boy from the dreary London suburb of Croydon. Set in the late 70s, it's a punk rock-infused, horny-adventure about a group of punk kids who discover a secret convent of aliens visiting planet Earth. The cast includes Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Ruth Wilson, Matt Lucas, and Tom Brooke. Have a look, this just might be your jam.

Here's the new UK trailer for John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls at Parties, from YouTube:

You can still watch the original Japanese trailer for JCM's How to Talk to Girls at Parties here, to see more.

An alien touring the galaxy breaks away from her group and meets two young inhabitants of the most dangerous place in the universe: the London suburb of Croydon. How to Talk to Girls at Parties is directed by American filmmaker John Cameron Mitchell, of the films Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Shortbus, and Rabbit Hole previously. The screenplay is co-written by Philippa Goslett & John Cameron Mitchell; adapted from Neil Gaiman's short story of the same name (Gaiman also executive produced the film). This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year in the Midnight category. How to Talk to Girls at Parties opens first in Japan this December. A24 will release the film in US theaters, but no release date has been set yet - we expect it to open early 2018. Stay tuned for updates. What do you think of this? Who's interested?