Official UK Trailer for German Comedy Film 'My Blind Date with Life'

"Let me prove to you that I can do it." Studiocanal UK has debuted the official UK trailer for a Germany comedy film titled My Blind Date with Life, or originally Mein Blind Date mit dem Leben in German. The film tells the true story of a student who nearly became blind as a teenager. He keeps his limited eye sight a secret and starts working at a hotel in Munich, soon falling in love with a woman. Kostja Ullmann stars as the lead character Saliya Kahawatte, with a cast including Anna Maria Mühe, Nilam Farooq, Sylvana Krappatsch, Ludger Pistor, Johann von Bülow, and Herbert Forthuber. This looks like a very cheesy German romantic comedy, but there's a heartwarming story behind it all. That said, this doesn't seem like it will be good. At least you can get a glimpse at what campy German comedies are like - have fun.

Here's the UK trailer (+ German poster) for Marc Rothemund's My Blind Date with Life, on YouTube:

The inspiring true story of Saliya (Kostja Ullman), a promising student who becomes nearly blind as a teenager. Keeping his condition a secret, Saliya lands an apprenticeship in the most prestigious hotel in Munich. Through sheer determination and resilience, he exceeds all expectations. But when Saliya falls in love with Laura (Anna Maria Mühe), the elaborate deception he so carefully put together begins to fall apart. My Blind Date with Life is directed by German filmmaker Marc Rothemund, of the films The Girl with Nine Wigs, Sophie Scholl, Pornorama, Ants in the Pants, Love Scenes from Planet Earth previously. The screenplay is written by Oliver Ziegenbalg & Ruth Toma; based on a story by Saliya Kahawatte. This already opened in Germany in January, but doesn't have any US release date set yet. Stay tuned. Thoughts?