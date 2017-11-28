Official UK Trailer for Indie Drama 'Dark River' Starring Ruth Wilson

"I just… couldn't face him." Arrow Films in the UK has debuted the official trailer for indie drama Dark River, which played at the Toronto and London Film Festivals this year. The story follows a woman, played by Ruth Wilson, who returns to her home village for the first time in 15 years, to claim the tenancy to the family farm she believes is rightfully hers. But she soon discovers her brother has different ideas for the land. The small but strong cast includes Mark Stanley, Shane Attwooll, Steve Garti, and Sean Bean. From the looks of it, this seems like an emotionally draining small town drama. This is a very lovely trailer with the music playing in the background throughout, and editing that almost makes it seem like a short film. Not sure if the film itself is any good, but this trailer definitely did get my attention. Check it out below.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Clio Barnard's Dark River, direct from YouTube:

Following the death of her father, Alice (Ruth Wilson) returns home to Yorkshire for the first time in 15 years, to claim the tenancy of the family farm she believes is rightfully hers. Once there she encounters her older brother Joe (Mark Stanley) a man she barely recognizes, worn down by years of struggling to keep the farm going whilst caring for their sick father. Joe is thrown by Alice’s sudden arrival, angered by her claim and finds her presence increasingly impossible to deal with. Battling to regain control in a fraught and fragile situation, Alice must confront traumatic memories and family betrayals to find a way to restore the farm and salvage the bond with her brother before both are irrevocably lost. Dark River is both written and directed by English filmmaker Clio Barnard, director of the films The Selfish Giant and The Arbor previously. This first premiered at Toronto, London and Torino Film Festivals. The film opens in the UK late February 2018, but still doesn't have a US release date set yet. Who's interested in seeing this?