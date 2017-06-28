Official UK Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Heist Comedy 'Logan Lucky'

"Some are calling this the 'Hillbilly Heist.'" Studiocanal in the UK has debuted a new official UK trailer for Steven Soderbergh's heist comedy, titled Logan Lucky. I think this is a better trailer than the first US one, as it gives us more footage to get deeper into the wacky story of two bumbling brothers who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte, North Carolina. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver star, along with an ensemble cast including Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank, and introducing Daniel Craig as "Joe Bang". This looks hilarious, can't wait to see it. Soderbergh's back, baby!

Here's the newest UK trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, direct from Studiocanal's YouTube:

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Soderbergh's Logan Lucky here, for even more footage.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Logan Lucky is directed by prominent American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, and Behind the Candelabra previously. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Blunt. Bleecker Street will release Logan Lucky in theaters everywhere starting August 18th later this summer. Who's in for this?