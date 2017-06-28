MOVIE TRAILERS

Official UK Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Heist Comedy 'Logan Lucky'

by
June 28, 2017
Source: YouTube

Logan Lucky Movie Trailer

"Some are calling this the 'Hillbilly Heist.'" Studiocanal in the UK has debuted a new official UK trailer for Steven Soderbergh's heist comedy, titled Logan Lucky. I think this is a better trailer than the first US one, as it gives us more footage to get deeper into the wacky story of two bumbling brothers who attempt to pull off a heist during a NASCAR race in Charlotte, North Carolina. Channing Tatum and Adam Driver star, along with an ensemble cast including Seth MacFarlane, Riley Keough, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterson, Dwight Yoakam, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid, with Hilary Swank, and introducing Daniel Craig as "Joe Bang". This looks hilarious, can't wait to see it. Soderbergh's back, baby!

Here's the newest UK trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky, direct from Studiocanal's YouTube:

Logan Lucky Poster

You can still watch the first official US trailer for Soderbergh's Logan Lucky here, for even more footage.

Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. Logan Lucky is directed by prominent American (indie) filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, of films including Sex Lies and Videotape, Out of Sight, Traffic, Ocean's 11, 12 & 13, Solaris, The Good German, Che, The Girlfriend Experience, The Informant, Contagion, Haywire, Magic Mike, Side Effects, and Behind the Candelabra previously. The screenplay is written by Rebecca Blunt. Bleecker Street will release Logan Lucky in theaters everywhere starting August 18th later this summer. Who's in for this?

Find more posts in To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

Loading...

FEATURED POSTS

SEE MORE!

POPULAR COMMENTS

OUR FAVORITES

Alex's Top 10 - 2016
1. La La Land
2. Paterson
3. Arrival
4. Captain Fantastic
5. 20th Cent. Women
6. Pete's Dragon
7. Jackie
8. Kubo & Two Strings
9. Everybody Wants
10. Wilderpeople
Click Here for Thoughts

Jeremy's Top 10 - 2016
1. Moonlight
2. The Handmaiden
3. High-Rise
4. Elle
5. Arrival
6. Kubo & Two Strings
7. 13th
8. Jackie
9. Toni Erdmann
10. The Witch
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the news posts only, follow this acct:
Add our feed to your Feedly: follow us in feedly

FACEBOOK + LINKS