Official Trailer for the Anticipated Bollywood Musical 'Secret Superstar'

"Mom, I want the world to hear my voice!" Up for another singing competition movie? Bollywood is ready to launch a guaranteed hit with the movie Secret Superstar, about a 14-year-old girl from Baroda who dreams of being a singer. It's not often we feature trailers for Bollywood movies, but I thought we'd make an exception for this one, especially considering it opens the same day in India as it does in the US later this October. Zaira Wasim stars as Insiya, with Meher Vij, Raj Arjun, Tirth Sharma, Kabir Sheikh, Farrukh Jaffer, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan. This actually looks fun, but it's still another one of these singer-must-overcome-her-family stories we've seen many times before. English subtitles included.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Advait Chandan's Secret Superstar, from YouTube (via Deadline):

Secret Superstar traces the journey of Insia (Zaira Wasim), a 14 year old girl from Baroda, whose dream of becoming a singer changes her life and the lives of everyone else around her. Secret Superstar is both written and directed by Indian filmmaker Advait Chandan, making his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant director on a few films previously. This is produced by Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan, who also stars in the film as a famous music director. It was originally scheduled to open this August, but was delayed due to competition with the film Jab Harry Met Sejal. Secret Superstar will open in theaters both in India and the US starting on Diwali, October 19th, later this fall. Anyone curious about seeing it?