Official US Trailer for Biopic 'Maudie' Starring Sally Hawkins as Maudie

"I've known you for years, Maud, and I'm still trying to figure out what makes you tick." Sony Classics has finally revealed an official US trailer for the indie biopic Maudie, telling the story of famed Nova Scotia folk painter Maud "Maudie" Lewis. Talented actress Sally Hawkins plays the role of Maudie, a spunky woman with severe arthritis who takes up housekeeper work for a reclusive man. It's there she begins to hone her painting skills, despite barely being able to move her hands, becoming beloved in the community for her positivity and innate talent. The film also tells a love story between Maudie and Everett Lewis, played by Ethan Hawke, a man who is not that easy to love. The cast includes Kari Matchett, Gabrielle Rose, Zachary Bennett, and Billy MacLellan. I caught this film at last year's Telluride Film Festival, and it's a charming, uplifting story of one wonderful woman and the awkward man who loved her back. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Aisling Walsh's Maudie, direct from YouTube:

Maudie, based on a true story, is an unlikely romance in which the reclusive Everett Lewis (Ethan Hawke) hires a fragile yet determined woman named Maudie (Sally Hawkins) to be his housekeeper. Maudie, bright-eyed but hunched with crippled hands, yearns to be independent, to live away from her protective family and she also yearns, passionately, to create art. Unexpectedly, Everett finds himself falling in love. Maudie charts Everett's efforts to protect himself from being hurt, Maudie's deep and abiding love for this difficult man and her rise to fame as a folk painter. Maudie is directed by Irish filmmaker Aisling Walsh, of the films Joyriders, The Daisy Chain, Song for a Raggy Boy, plus lots of TV work in the UK previously. The screenplay is written by Sherry White. This first premiered at the Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals last year. Sony Classics will release Maudie in select US theaters starting June 16th this summer. Curious?