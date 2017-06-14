Official US Trailer for Coogan & Brydon's Sequel 'The Trip to Spain'

"We should enjoy this moment guys, we're in the sweet spot." IFC Films has debuted another new official US trailer for The Trip to Spain, to compliment the first teaser trailer from a few months ago. The Trip to Spain is the second sequel in The Trip series (after The Trip to Italy in 2014), starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon as friends who go on a road trip wining and dining and doing impersonations. Early word from critics is that this is just as hilarious and ridiculous as the first two films, and might be a good bit of entertainment to catch at your local art house later this summer. The cast also includes Marta Barrio and Claire Keelan. These films don't seem like they should work as well as they do, but damnit, they are fun.

Here's the official US trailer for Michael Winterbottom's The Trip to Spain, direct from YouTube:

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon reunite with director Michael Winterbottom for another chapter in their hilarious road trip series. This time taking their wit and appetites on a tour through picturesque Spain’s finest fine dining, Coogan and Brydon trade celebrity impressions and witty banter over paella and gazpacho, their comic observations on fame and friendship as dry as the finest Spanish wine. The Trip to Spain is both written and directed by English filmmaker Michael Winterbottom, of the first two The Trip films, as well as Butterfly Kiss, Jude, Welcome to Sarajevo, Wonderland, 24 Hour Party People, Code 46, The Road to Guantanamo, A Mighty Heart, The Killer Inside Me, and The Look of Love previously. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this spring. IFC will go on The Trip to Spain starting August 11th.