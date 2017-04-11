Official US Trailer for Drama 'Heal the Living' Featuring Tahar Rahim

MOVIE TRAILERS

April 11, 2017
"We can try to figure out what Simon would have wanted." Cohen Media Group has debuted an official US trailer for the French indie drama Heal the Living, based on the book of the same name (Réparer les vivants) by Maylis De Kerangal. The film stars Tahar Rahim (from A Prophet and The Past) as Thomas Rémige, a doctor who is tasked with caring for a young teenage surfer boy who is in a coma after a car crash. The story follows the lives of three different people, and how they connect after a horrific accident. The cast includes Emmanuelle Seigner, Anne Dorval, Bouli Lanners, Kool Shen, Monia Chokri, and Alice Taglioni. The film already played at film festivals last fall, and opens this month. This has some stunning cinematography, and it looks like a tender, emotional film about grief. This trailer totally got my attention.

An interweaving of three stories connected to each other via an accident… Early in the morning three surfers draw out to sea to brave the waves. On the road they get an accident. The nineteen-year-old Simon Limbres is transported to the hospital in a comatose state, where the doctor finds that his brain is dead. He is kept alive by machines. His parents must quickly make a difficult decision about possible organ donation. Heal the Living (or Réparer les vivants in French) is directed by Ivory Coast-born filmmaker Katell Quillévéré, of the films Suzanne and Love Like Poison previously. The screenplay is written by Katell Quillévéré and Gilles Taurand; based on the novel of the same name by Maylis De Kerangal. This first premiered at the Venice, Toronto and London Film Festivals last fall. Cohen Media Group will release Katell Quillévéré's Heal the Living in select theaters starting April 14th this month. Anyone interested in this?

  • DAVIDPD
    Dig the vibes.
  • Cletus
    This looks like an excellent movie!
    • Bo
      I agree. It's French so I didn't see any indication of maudlin sentimentality that would be present in a typical American film dealing with this kind of subject matter.
